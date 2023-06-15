Four wounded in roof collapse as rain lashes Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Four people, including two police personnel, were injured when the roof of an old building’s room collapsed in Lakki city due to heavy rain late on Tuesday.

The building put up before the Partition houses the offices of the assistant commissioner, additional assistant commissioners and revenue officials, but its several portions have been abandoned long ago.

A Rescue 1122 official said the roof collapse injured Sher Bahadar of Wanda Fateh Khan, Shah Hussain of Zangikhel, Mohammad Latif of Lakki city and Mohammad Javed of Bannu, who all were shifted to the Government City Hospital.

Additional AC Ishaq Ali Khan reached the hospital and directed doctors to provide the best possible care to the injured.

The torrential rain coupled with strong winds and hailstorm lashed parts of Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Tuesday night inundating roads and streets and disrupting power supply.

However, the supply of electricity was restored afterwards. Deputy commissioner Abdul Hadi said the district administration and government agencies were on high alert to handle any emergency situation.

District health officer Dr Abdul Gul directed the managements of hospitals in Lakki, Naurang, Tajori and Titterkhel towns and rural health centres to remain “fully alert” and ensure that emergency departments are functional round the block and sufficient quantity of essential medicines is available. Dr Gul cancelled the leaves of health employees until further orders.

In Bannu, the district administration put Rescue 1122, civil defence, tehsil municipal administrations and other relevant departments on alert after the fresh spell of heavy rains coupled with strong winds.

KILLED: Two people, including a proclaimed offender, were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Police said proclaimed offender Asmatullah was killed by his rival with an axe in Sarfraz Landaka area of Naurang town. They said the attacker escaped later.

The deceased’s brother, Mohammad Younas Khan, told police that Ghulam Khan attacked his brother with an axe on the way to a local court and fled on a motorcycle.

He said his family had enmity with the killer over a murder.

Meanwhile, rivals killed Waliullah in Kherukhel Pakka village in the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

Police said the deceased was attacked by gunmen Shadi Khan and Badshah Khan as he was grazing cattle in the fields. They said they had begun investigation after registering separate cases against the killers.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2023