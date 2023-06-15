Promotion of religious tourism to ensure interfaith harmony: minister

SWAT: Minister of State and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani here on Wednesday called for promoting religious tourism in Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure inter-faith harmony and generate revenue.

He visited Buddhist sites in Barikot along with ambassadors and diplomats from Germany and Nepal. He said that archaeological sites were abundant in Swat as it remained the cradle of various civilisations.

“With significant archaeological monuments and remains, many tourists from abroad want to visit it. Thankfully, the people of Swat are also very friendly and hospitable. They want promotion of tourism and development in the area,” said Dr Ramesh.

He said that Buddhist sites in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could attract foreign tourists and help generate huge revenue if they were preserved and developed properly.

He also praised the natural beauty of Swat and said that the valley was known as a mini-Switzerland due to its natural beauty and foreign tourists wanted to come and invest in the area. He added that tourism policy needed to improve to facilitate foreign tourists.

On occasion, the head of communication and cultural affairs at German embassy, Dorota Berezicki, said that Swat was a peaceful place and there was no security risk for local or foreign tourists.

“Swat is not only rich in heritage, but people of Swat are also hospitable and pay great respect to their guests,” she said. She added that foreign tourists should witness the mesmerising beauty of Swat.

The ambassador of Nepal, Tapas Adhikari, stressed the need for effective media projection and promotion of religious tourism to create a soft image of the country.

He said that Swat had great potential for religious tourism and government should provide facilities to foreigners, especially devotees of Buddhism.

Earlier, the head of sub-regional office of the archaeology department, Nawazuddin, briefed the delegation about the heritage sites of Bazira City, Shingardar Stupa, Ghalegay Buddhist monument, museum and other sites.

During the two-day stay, the delegation would also visit Swat Museum, Butkara Stupa 1 and 2, Saidu Stupa and Malam Jabba hill station.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2023