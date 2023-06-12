DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2023

Fighting for a share

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 07:58am

The ruling coalition seems to have attempted to address some of the core issues in the agriculture sector amidst the government’s finance wizard’s claim of bringing about a revolution in agriculture. The budget, which was being billed as a populist budget ahead of general elections slated for the Oct-Nov period, on the face of it, has not evoked much criticism among Sindh’s agriculturists.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has put the subsidy portfolio at Rs1.07 trillion, of which the agriculture sector would also be getting its share as the sector had to bear damages of a colossal Rs800bn in the 2022 floods as per Economic Survey of Pakistan.

Sindh was worst hit in terms of flood-related damages in terms of infrastructure and standing summer crops of cotton and rice.

“To me, a realisation is evident on the part of the government to fix the agriculture sector’s economy when the country is struggling to have a stable economy,” stressed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, a progressive grower who also engages in training of government officers on economic issues in national institutions.

‘Punjab gets 100pc credit facility while Sindh gets only 57pc of it’

He was appreciative of the understanding shown by the government to incentivise a couple of things, including subsidies and exemption of duties on solar panels, combined harvesters, value-added industry, five years tax waiver in duties for agro-based industrial units with Rs800m turnover and food processing units (veggies and fruits sectors).

According to him, initiatives announced in the budget must be sustainable and continue to set a direction. Still, he found fault with the government’s much-trumpeted announcement of the Rs2tr Kissan package, as reflected in Mr Dar’s speech.

“The Public Sector Development Programme hovers around Rs950bn, so where this Rs2tr going to come from?” he wonders while underscoring the need for parity-based utilisation of agriculture credit among provinces after it was raised from Rs1.8tr to Rs2.25tr.

“One province should not get a major chunk of farm credit while the smaller provinces keep applying for it,” remarked Mr Shah, Sindh Abadgar Board’s vice president.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture vice president Nabi Bux Sathio echoed the same concerns on farm credit utilisation. “Punjab gets 100pc credit facility while we in Sindh get only 57pc of it. This disparity must end,” he said.

Welcoming agriculture-related incentives, the federal government subsidises the solarisation of 50,000 tube wells with a Rs30bn allocation instead of a 50-50 sharing formula with provinces. He said that a duty waiver had been given on combined harvesters, dryers, seeders and rice planters to increase rice production. These implements were used by 2pc-3pc growers alone, whereas the Belarus tractor, each costing Rs6m, was used by 80pc growers, yet it wasn’t incentivised.

“It happened in the Rs342bn package by Nawaz Sharif when Sindh didn’t participate in subsidy sharing, the incentives didn’t benefit Sindh,” he said.

He criticised that instead of withdrawing duties on imported seeds, local seed production should be backed by research and development allocations to lessen reliance on imported hybrid varieties.

Similarly, he pointed out Rs6bn was allocated as a subsidy for importing urea. The same should have been utilised for local urea production of 6m tonnes which was more than the local requirement of 4-5m tonnes.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 12th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture woes
12 Jun, 2023

Agriculture woes

THE government has proposed a raft of incentives in the FY2024 budget to boost the productivity of the agriculture...
Deadly bond
Updated 12 Jun, 2023

Deadly bond

Pakistan’s folly in not recognising how the Afghan Taliban’s ideological affinity with the TTP would play out will continue to haunt us.
Medical crimes
12 Jun, 2023

Medical crimes

AS humans fade into numbers, our white coats paint a grim image for the sick. Last week, two women were victims of a...
Struggling to pay
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Struggling to pay

Dar cannot realistically expect bilateral creditors to agree to restructure their debt without the IMF on board.
Gathering storm
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Gathering storm

ALTHOUGH experts had earlier said that the very severe storm Biparjoy was unlikely to significantly affect Pakistan,...
US double standards
11 Jun, 2023

US double standards

IN a major blow for Julian Assange, a UK high court has denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal his...