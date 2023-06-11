DAWN.COM Logo

Death toll of rain-related incidents in KP rises to 27

Zahid Imdad Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 02:15pm
<p>A collage of the damage shared by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.—<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/sherryrehman">@sherryrehman</a></p>

A collage of the damage shared by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.—@sherryrehman

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 27 on Sunday.

In a fresh report, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the 27 victims included 18 men, one woman and eight children.

The report showed that 15 of the deaths occurred in Bannu, five took place in both Lakki Marwat and Karak while two occurred in Dera Ismail Khan.

The PDMA said that a total of 147 people had been injured in rain-related incidents, including 125 men, 17 women and four children. At least 125 cattle had also perished.

The report released by the PDMA on Sunday.
The report released by the PDMA on Sunday.

One school and 69 homes were partially damaged, the report said.

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman expressed grief over the lives lost in rain-related incidents in both KP and Punjab. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

She lauded the prompt response of the Pakistan Army, the disaster management authorities and other departments.

She said that the gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Punjab and KP were a cause for concern, adding that they had affected people’s lives, livestock and infrastructure.

“We have directed all the provincial governments and related institutions to be alert and prepared for further incidents,” she said. She lamented that Pakistan was not responsible for climate change yet was “ground zero” for the phenomenon.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of the country, especially KP.

In a statement, he directed the authorities concerned to submit a report regarding relief activities within 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier also expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost due to rain-related incidents in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

