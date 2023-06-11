‘Charter of Economy’ only way forward: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the country’s economy was in dire need of reforms, which could only be undertaken in a stable political environment.

In a tweet, he stressed that a Charter of Economy appeared to be the only way forward.

He said that the budget-making process was a particularly difficult task in view of the persistent challenges arising out of the devastating floods, global supply chain disruptions and geostrategic upheavals.

He said a more balanced budget that levied no new tax could not have been possible within the existing constraints and commended all those who remained part of this exercise.

Separately, in a telephonic conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with his country.

The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy.

Meanwhile, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chairman Hafiz Nauman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Hafiz Nauman briefed the prime minister about the power supply and demand situation and steps taken by Lesco to stop theft of electricity.

He also informed the PM about the projects of solarization in the jurisdiction of Lesco.

In addition, former members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, PM Office said in a press release.

The leaders who held separate meetings with the prime minister included former members National Assembly Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and former provincial assembly member Mehwish Sultana.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023