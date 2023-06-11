Sindh Budget 2023-24: Sindh development budget expands 72pc to Rs700bn

Irfan Khan

KARACHI: The Sindh government plans to spend more than Rs700 billion on development in 2023-24, which is 72.3 per cent higher than the revised estimate for the outgoing fiscal year.

In the budget presented to the provincial assembly by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, the allocated sum for development constitutes more than 31pc of the total outlay of Rs2.2 trillion.

In other words, Rs31.15 out of every Rs100 that the Sindh government plans to spend in FY24 will go towards development expenditure while the rest of available funds will pay for recurring expenses or one-time capital spending of non-development nature.

Statistics show the year-on-year 72.3pc jump in the development budget outstrips the overall increase in the size of the total budget, which is set to expand by 27.3pc over the revised estimate for the outgoing year.

Of the total development expenditure of Rs700.1bn, the province will contribute Rs380.5bn or 54.3pc. The second largest chunk of Rs266.7bn or 38pc will originate from the Foreign Project Assistance (FPA). The district development programme will contribute Rs30bn or 4.2pc while “other federal grants” will account for Rs22.9bn or 3.2pc of the total development expenditure for 2023-24.

The largest share within the development disbursements in 2023-24 is going to be of economic affairs, which covers a range of schemes for agriculture, irrigation, labour, mining, manufacturing, energy, construction and road network. Its allocation will be Rs260.4bn, up 117pc from a year ago. Its share in the total development budget is roughly 37pc.

The second largest head within the development budget is social protection, which will consume Rs226.1bn, up 26pc from a year ago. Its share is a little less than one-third of the total development budget for 2023-24. The head covers relief measures, emergency assistance, social and population welfare and Zakat.

The share of health and education in the development expenditure is 6pc (Rs44.4bn) and 2pc (Rs19.1bn), respectively.

There’s no allocation for environmental protection under the development budget next year.

The provincial development portfolio for 2023-24 consists of a total of 5,248 schemes. About 63pc of these development schemes are ongoing and carry a collective provision of Rs291.7bn. The number of new schemes is 1,937 with a total provision of Rs88.3bn.

“We are focused on the completion of ongoing schemes for which 80pc of the budgeted (amount) has been dedicated. The increased size of foreign-assisted projects is due to the new projects (initiated) for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-damaged infrastructure,” said Mr Shah.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023