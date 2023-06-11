DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2023

Tax breaks on hybrids retained

Khalid Hasnain Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 08:54am

LAHORE: The cash-strapped government has retained the massive tax concessions on the manufacturing of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) despite concerns raised by the standard car manufacturing companies.

“After reading the Finance Bill 2023-24, we have reached a consensus that the PMLN-led coalition government has continued the PTI’s 2021 policy that gives 22pc tax concessions on manufacturing of HEVs — a Rs12 million car that can only be afforded by the rich and not the lower-middle or middle class,” a source in the auto industry told Dawn on Saturday.

He confirmed that the sales tax on 1,800cc and above HEVs was earlier 8.5pc and 12.75pc, respectively. Similarly, the customs duty on the import of some specific parts of HEVs was earlier 3pc and 4pc on two different technology HEVs — PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and HEV. “In the 2023-24 budget, there is no change in this, meaning that the 2021 policy has been extended for the next fiscal year as well.

According to another source in the industry, the government has added more parts to the list of localised parts under SRO 693 which essentially will increase the price of a standard car from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. “The government has also rescinded fixed import duty on used cars above 1,300cc which means it would come on ad-valorem which is prone to under-invoicing. This move will encourage imports of used vehicles,” he maintained.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Struggling to pay
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Struggling to pay

Dar cannot realistically expect bilateral creditors to agree to restructure their debt without the IMF on board.
Gathering storm
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Gathering storm

ALTHOUGH experts had earlier said that the very severe storm Biparjoy was unlikely to significantly affect Pakistan,...
US double standards
11 Jun, 2023

US double standards

IN a major blow for Julian Assange, a UK high court has denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal his...
Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...