BCCI has accepted hybrid model for Asia Cup: source

LAHORE: The stance maintained by the Pakistan Cricket Board has paid off. The Board of Cricket Control in India has accepted the ‘hybrid model’ proposed by the PCB to host the Asia Cup, sources close to the matter told Dawn on Saturday.

Under the model, the first four matches of the tournament will be hosted in Pakistan before it is shifted to a neutral venue where India will enter the fray. The BCCI had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, which is scheduled for September.

The BCCI had been keen on the entire tournament being shifted out of Pakistan and had also tried to woo other members of the Asian Cricket Council into forcing PCB’s hand.

The PCB had stuck with the stance that it would boycott the tournament if it was shifted and also hinted at pulling out of the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Sources told Dawn that the acceptance of the model was not linked to the PCB assuring the presence of the team at the World Cup in India. “But it does pave the way for Pakistan to play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue or even in India.”

BCCI’s acceptance comes after a delegation of the International Cricket Council visited Pakistan recently to exchange views with the PCB over its participation at the World Cup.

“That visit played a positive role,” sources added, “as the ICC convinced India to accept the hybrid model as it can also be applied for the World Cup.”

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023