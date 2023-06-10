DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2023

LHC seeks report on tree cutting in Bahria Town

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 07:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday summoned reports from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on action against encroachments in the city and cutting of trees in Bahria Town housing scheme.

Hearing public interest petitions relating to environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim also directed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the LDA to seal the factories on first violation of the anti-pollution rules and demolish them on subsequent violation.

A counsel for the LDA told the court that an anti-encroachment operation was continued in the city under the supervision of the authority’s director general. He said the action was also being taken against the owners of commercial and highrise buildings for not planting trees on the rooftops.

A law officer for the provincial government stated that plantation campaigns had also been launched in schools and colleges.

The judge adjourned the hearing till June 16 and directed the LDA, EPA and the PHA to submit reports on the anti-encroachment operation and felling of trees by Bahria Town and other housing societies. He directed the Punjab Forest Department and the PHA to sign tree plantation agreement without further delay.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...
Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...