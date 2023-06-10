LHC seeks report on tree cutting in Bahria Town

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday summoned reports from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on action against encroachments in the city and cutting of trees in Bahria Town housing scheme.

Hearing public interest petitions relating to environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim also directed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the LDA to seal the factories on first violation of the anti-pollution rules and demolish them on subsequent violation.

A counsel for the LDA told the court that an anti-encroachment operation was continued in the city under the supervision of the authority’s director general. He said the action was also being taken against the owners of commercial and highrise buildings for not planting trees on the rooftops.

A law officer for the provincial government stated that plantation campaigns had also been launched in schools and colleges.

The judge adjourned the hearing till June 16 and directed the LDA, EPA and the PHA to submit reports on the anti-encroachment operation and felling of trees by Bahria Town and other housing societies. He directed the Punjab Forest Department and the PHA to sign tree plantation agreement without further delay.

