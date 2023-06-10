KP caretakers to present budget for four months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has decided to present budget for the first four months of the next fiscal year 2023-24.

The decision was taken during a budget preparation meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s secretariat on Friday said.

The participants were informed that the budget authorisation would be obtained from the provincial cabinet, the statement said, adding outlines of the budget and annual development programme for the fiscal year 2023-24 were also discussed.

It was decided that budget session of the caretaker provincial cabinet would be called after the presentation of new fiscal year budgets by the federal and Punjab governments, the statement said, adding the meeting decided to allocate the required funds for the Sehat Sahulat Card scheme.

The meeting agreed to give priority to the ongoing development projects in the annual development programme of the new fiscal year.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023