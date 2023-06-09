DAWN.COM Logo

Gunathilaka to face rape trial in Australia

Reuters Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 10:54am
<p>This file photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. — AFP</p>

SYDNEY: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka will stand trial on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident which occurred while he was in Australia to play in the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

The 32-year-old, who was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) immediately after his arrest last November, had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month.

Gunathilaka entered a not guilty plea to the remaining charge of sexual intercourse without consent at a local court in Sydney on Thursday, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

The top-order batsman, who played more than 100 times for his country in all formats, also attempted to have his bail conditions altered so he would only have to report to police three times a week rather than daily, AAP said.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

