Eight killed, 17 injured in Chitral road accident

PESHAWAR: Eight people, including two children, were killed and 17 others received injuries when a Datsun vehicle going to Chitral from Upper Dir plunged into a ravine at Kochhan Gol near Lowari Top on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the vehicle was carrying 25 people.

The Chitral police said that five people including Rehmat Zareen, Halima Bibi, Montazera Bibi, Abdullah and Hakeemullah died on the spot, while Daim Khan, Gul Bibi and Rukhsana succumbed to their injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral.

Deputy medical superintendent of the DHQ hospital Dr Israruddin told Dawn that nine of the injured were referred to the DHQ Hospital from Darosh THQ Hospital out of which three persons succumbed to their injuries.

He said the condition of four of the injured was critical.

