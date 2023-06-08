USAID raises fund for flood-hit people by $16.4m

SUKKUR: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman has announced extra $16.4 million aid for flood-hit people who were struck by the calamity last year.

She announced this while on her visit to the Kausar Child and Mother Care Hospital, Khairpur, where she along with a delegation comprising US Ambassador Donald Blome, Mission Director Reid Ashliman, and provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho distributed medical kitbags for lady health workers.

The delegation reviewed the work and facilities provided to the patients at the centre and also met the rain-affected families.

Announcing $16.4 million for the flood-hit people, Ms Coleman said more than 200m calamity-stricken people would benefit from the additional aid.

Ms Coleman reviewed the relief measures taken by the Disaster Assistance Response Team deployed by the USAID to deal with the floods and the resulting devastation.

She said the US had so far provided more than $200m in humanitarian aid and development assistance following the recent floods.

She said US was one of the largest donors and added that it had stood by the people of Pakistan to recover from and deal with the effects of the floods.

Kitbag distribution ceremony

The kitbag distribution ceremony was held with the joint cooperation of the Sindh government, USAID, PPHI, Path fender, and Building Healthy Families Activity.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Ms Pechuho said USAID had given 5,000 boxes of nutrition supplements and 150,000 kitbags for the lady health workers.

She said the USAID delegation met with the lady health workers and expressed satisfaction over their performance.

She said the kits provided to the lady health workers would be very helpful in check-ups of women, children, and men as they contained medicines and other necessary items.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023