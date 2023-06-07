DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2023

PM backs fixed tax on IT sector

Kalbe Ali Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 06:58am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on budget proposals regarding IT and Telecom sector on June 6. — Photo courtesy PID</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on budget proposals regarding IT and Telecom sector on June 6. — Photo courtesy PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday supported the idea of a fixed tax regime for the IT sector in the upcoming budget and also constituted a committee in this regard.

Chairing a meeting, which was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and IT Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque, the prime minister also approved a $4.5 billion IT export target for 2023-24.

Among others, the meeting was also participated by the State Bank governor, Federal Board of Rev­enue chairman, P@SHA chairman Muhammad Zoh­aib Khan, PTCL President and CEO Hatem Bamatraf and the senior executives of Jazz and Telenor.

The meeting also accorded a principle app­roval for providing special incentives to new startups and special concessions for the promotion of business and trade through modern technology.

The prime minister dir­ected the relevant autho­rities to include mega ince­ntives to boost IT exports and supported the proposals forwarded by the ministry calling it “a big package for the IT sector”.

The prime minister highlighted that the government would distribute 100,000 laptops among the youth on merit.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rinse and repeat
Updated 07 Jun, 2023

Rinse and repeat

Pakistan's Groundhog Day politics continue without missing a beat.
Reimagining airports
07 Jun, 2023

Reimagining airports

AIRPORTS across the world have transformed themselves. No longer are they mere hubs for air travel; they now offer...
Transgender healthcare
07 Jun, 2023

Transgender healthcare

OUR social and political structures have sent the transgender population to Coventry. Anathema and misconception ...
Populist budget?
Updated 06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

The upcoming budget will be more a test of the govt's resolve to stay the course and restructure the economy.
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....