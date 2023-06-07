DAWN.COM Logo

LPG users get no price relief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 06:58am

KARACHI: Despite a reduction in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for the current month, consumers continued to get the fuel at inflated rates.

The regulator decre­ased the price of indigenous LPG by about Rs37 per kg, reducing the cost of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder by almost Rs437 or 16pc for June.

It had fixed the LPG price at Rs197 per kg instead of Rs234 in May. As such, the 11.8kg domestic cylinder price was set at Rs2,322 against Rs2,760 during the previous month.

LPG Marketers Associ­ation Vice Chairman Ali Haider said the fuel was being retailed at Rs230-240 per kg in Karachi, Rs240-250 in Punjab and Rs270-280 in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said capping of imported LPG price with locally produced gas will have serious repercussions given the current volatile exchange rate as out of 5,000 tonnes daily demand, about 60pc needs are being met through imported fuel.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

