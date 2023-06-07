DAWN.COM Logo

Chinese, US diplomats hold ‘frank’ talks

AFP Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 06:58am
<p>US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink leaves a hotel during his visit to Beijing, China on June 6. — Reuters</p>

BEIJING: The United States and China held “frank” and constructive talks in Beijing on improving ties and managing their differences, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink travelled to Beijing this week — a rare visit to China by a senior US diplomat as Washington seeks to allay tensions between the rival powers.

“The two sides conducted frank, constructive, and effective communication on promoting the improvement of Sino-US relations,” China’s foreign ministry said of Kritenbrink’s meetings with senior Chinese officials, which took place on Monday.

The US described Kritenbrink’s talks with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and diplomat Yang Tao as “candid and productive”.

