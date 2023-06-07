PAC summons NAB chairman for briefing on ongoing inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday summoned the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its next meeting for a briefing on the ongoing investigations and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunderers of the national wealth.

“This committee has made more recoveries in a year than NAB has made in many years. PAC directs NAB to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt elements,” said Public Accounts Committee Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan.

The committee members called for provision of complete record and details of NAB’s ongoing probes and inquiries.

He said many corruption cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclusion so far.

“NAB cannot extend favours and cannot facilitate individuals who have embezzled public money and caused losses to the national exchequer. We will welcome the NAB chairman to attend the meeting and respond to questions of the PAC,” said Mr Khan.

Noor Alam Khan lashes out at federal secretaries for skipping meetings of departmental bodies

The PAC meeting was held to discuss audit objections of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The PAC chairman expressed his anger over not holding a meeting of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) by Secretary of Aviation Division Saif Anjum. The aviation secretary took charge about four months ago.

Refusing to discuss audit objections, the Public Accounts Committee urged the Civil Aviation Authority to hold the DAC meeting immediately to ensure transparency in the system.

He also directed officials concerned to write a letter expressing displeasure with federal secretaries who did not hold DACs’ meetings and send it to the prime minister. “Salaries and pensions of such officers should be stopped,” said Mr Khan.

Discussing events of May 9 when riots broke out after the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Mr Khan directed authorities concerned to arrest miscreants, who incited people to take to streets and attack national institutions.

The chairman also questioned authorities why elements involved in the May 9 attacks were being released. He further directed that innocent people should not be harassed.

The committee also condemned the arrest of senior politician Afzal Chan and sought a detailed report from the federal interior secretary and the Punjab chief secretary in this regard in three days.

He said that Mr Chan was a retired politician and the manner in which the police insulted and disrespected him was unacceptable.

