CTD kills militant commander in Bajaur raid

Our Correspondent Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 06:58am

LOWER DIR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand on Tuesday claimed to have killed a wanted militant commander during a search and strike operation conducted in Mandal Khwar area of neighbouring Bajaur tribal district.

Briefing journalists here, CTD Malakand SP Amjad Khan said the outlaw, Subhan alias Usman, a resident of Sheenkot area of Bajaur, belonged to self-styled Islamic State group.

He said a joint operation was launched by officials of CTD, police and security forces on a tip-off about the presence of the militant commander in the area. He said CTD also recovered a Kalashnikov, three hand grenades, 25 cartridges and a bundle of wire from the site.

The CTD SP said they had received information that the militant commander in connivance with his accomplices was preparing a plan to carry out a sabotage act.

He said the militants opened fire on the raiding team during a search and strike operation, forcing the personnel to retaliate, killing the outlaw. The SP said the militant had Rs2 million bounty on his head, and was wanted by the police and security forces in a number of cases of target killings and attacks on security forces.

Also on Tuesday, the district administration fined several nanbais for selling low-weight bread.

Assistant commissioner Shehzad Khan checked the rates and weight of roti in different markets in the Timergara city and imposed fines upon several nanbais for overcharging customers.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

