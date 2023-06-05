DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2023

India blames signal fault for deadly train crash

AFP Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:01am
<p>A drone view shows derailed coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023. — Reuters.</p>

A drone view shows derailed coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023. — Reuters.

BALASORE: A signal fault led to the Odisha train disaster, coupled with a change that occ­urred during ‘electronic interlocking’, Indian railway minister suggested on Sunday.

Electronic interlocking is a system designed to stop trains colliding by arranging their movement on the tracks.

“We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it,” India’s Railway Mini­ster Ashwini Vaish­naw said, but added it was “not appropriate” to give details before a final investigation report.

There was confusion about the exact sequence of events though reports cited railway officials saying a signaling error had sent the Coromandal Express running south from Kolkata to Chennai onto a side track. It slammed into a freight train and the wreckage derailed an express running north from India’s tech hub Bengaluru to Kolkata that was also passing the site.

Mounds of debris were piled high at the site of Friday night’s crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, as workers started to clear the sma­shed carriages and the blood-stained wreckage wh­e­re hundreds were also injured.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties. Pradeep Jena, Chief Secretary of Odi­sha State, confirmed that about 900 injured are currently hospitalised.

A high school close to the crash site is turned into a makeshift morgue.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Environment Day
05 Jun, 2023

Environment Day

OUR world is not reusable nor can it be made perishable. As the plastic tide spins out of control, World Environment...
Spending for votes
05 Jun, 2023

Spending for votes

THE cash-strapped government’s plans to boost its annual development spending by as much as 31pc in the next...
On schadenfreude
Updated 05 Jun, 2023

On schadenfreude

Was it a ‘crime’ that he spoke out against the abuses being suffered by PTI workers at the hands of the state?
Surveillance state
Updated 04 Jun, 2023

Surveillance state

IN the midst of the madness, finally some sanity. Questions critical to the right to privacy of citizens bombarded ...
Transport crisis
04 Jun, 2023

Transport crisis

LIKE many other public-sector projects, governments past and present have promised numerous times to ‘revive’ ...
The Buzdar mystery
04 Jun, 2023

The Buzdar mystery

THE departure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from politics is not really surprising as the PTI is...