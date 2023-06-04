Keenjhar Lake to have world-class tourist resort, says minister

KARACHI: The provincial government on Saturday decided to build a world-class tourist resort at Keenjhar Lake.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the steering committee on tourism chaired by Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh.

Mr Shaikh said the provincial government intended to develop Keenjhar Lake as an attractive tourist site on the direction of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that a location suitable for the modern resort at Keenjhar Lake was being determined. “Establishment of the resort will open the doors of employment and business opportunities and this will become a source of foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

The energy minister said local and foreign tourists would be provided with all modern facilities at the site.

He said that there were many sites of tourists’ interest in the province and it was necessary to make modern facilities available there, too, so that not only local but also foreign tourists were attracted to them.

Mr Shaikh said that a spot for the resort would be determined very soon and got approved by the cabinet accordingly.

CM’s Special Assistant Qasim Naveed Qamar, investment department secretary, irrigation secretary and director general of the public-private partnership unit of the finance department also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023