Erdogan sworn in

Agencies Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 09:29am
<p>Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks next to the new cabinet members during a press conference in Ankara, Turkiye on June 3. — Reuters</p>

<p>Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes oath after his election win at the parliament in Ankara, Turkiye on June 3. — Reuters</p>

<p>Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, after he takes oath in Ankara, Turkiye on June 3. — Reuters</p>

ANKARA: Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on Saturday sworn in for a third term as president, promising to serve impartially after a historic victory in a run-off election.

“As president, I swear upon my honour and integrity, before the great Turkish nation … to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state … and to fulfil my duty impartially,” Mr Erdogan said in parliament after a ceremony outside the building where he saluted soldiers under pouring rain.

Supporters in parliament gave Mr Erdogan a minute-long standing ovation after his swearing-in, while some opposition lawmakers refused to stand up.

Mr Erdogan promised not to deviate from the rule of law and the secular principles of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined world leaders at the ceremony. On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz congratulated President Erdogan. Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

The president thanked the premier and reciprocated warm sentiments, as well as expressed his best wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

Hours later, Mr Erdogan named Hakan Fidan as foreign minister and Mehmet Simsek as finance minister, while retaining health and culture ministers.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

