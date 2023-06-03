DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2023

Mourinho faces action over referee abuse

AFP Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 10:32am
<p>AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal during Europa League Final between Sevilla ans AS Roma at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary on June 1. — Reuters</p>

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal during Europa League Final between Sevilla ans AS Roma at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary on June 1. — Reuters

LAUSANNE: UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against an official in the Europa League final.

Mourinho, 60, was shown the yellow card by English referee Anthony Taylor during the bad-tempered final in Budapest on Wednesday.

He criticised Taylor in his post-match news conference, and was later filmed in the stadium car park calling him a “disgrace” in a profanity-laced tirade.

Both clubs also face charges over the conduct of their supporters and players.

They have both been charged with throwing objects, lighting fireworks and improper conduct of their team.

Sevilla have an additional charge for invasion of the field of play, while Roma have also been charged with acts of damage and crowd disturbances.

Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them from Roma, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the high number of fouls.

The English referee was then targeted by angry Roma supporters at Budapest Airport.

Taylor and his family were eventually led out of a cafe and into a secure area by airport security.

An Italian man was charged with affray after the ugly clash.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...
Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...