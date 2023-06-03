DAWN.COM Logo

Two held for poisoning Rawal Dam water

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 10:54am
Dead fish floats on Rawal Lake in Islamabad. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Dead fish floats on Rawal Lake in Islamabad. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Two persons were arrested after being found to be involved in poisoning the water of Rawal Dam to catch fish, police said on Thursday.

Over the issue, a case has been registered at the Secretariat police station under relevant charges. During routine checking, the staff of a contractor that got a fishing contract in the Rawal Dam spotted two persons near Dhokari Nullah when they contaminated the dam’s water with chemicals and poison to catch fish.

In response, the staff caught the two persons, and in the meantime, fish, birds of different species, and other aquatic life started dying.

Later, the police and fishery department were informed, they said, adding that the Punjab Fishery Department also reached there and took samples of water, dead fish, and other aquatic life.

Besides, the two persons were handed over to the police for further legal action.

After registration of the case, the police started an investigation, they said, adding that the contractor claimed that he suffered a huge loss at the hands of those involved in catching the fish in this manner.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

