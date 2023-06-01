PML-Q ‘plans MPC’; may invite PTI also

LAHORE: The PML-Q intends to call a multi-party conference to discuss the country’s political and economic crises, sources say.

Sources claim the PML-Q is going to invite all political and religious parties to a conference, including the PTI. They say the schedule for the MPC will be finalised after consultations amongst all the stakeholders.

The sources say the PML-Q leaders want the political leadership in the country to sit together to find a way to steer the country out of a plethora of political and economic crises.

Meanwhile, former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who recently parted ways with the PTI, announced joining the PML-Q.

Mr Ilyas, flanked by PML-Q chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar and Shafay Hussain, announced his decision in a media talk here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mr Ilyas visited the Jinnah House and chided PTI chief Imran Khan for misleading the youth by making false promises.

“I had a difference of opinion with the so-called political leader Imran Khan on certain issues, including making false promises to the youth,” he said.

He alleged that Imran Khan was responsible for the arson attack on the Jinnah House on May 9. Mr Ilyas said the PTI’s social media workers were mostly stationed abroad.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023