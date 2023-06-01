DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

Two former MPAs from Kohistan quit PTI

Dawn Report Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 07:14am

MANSEHRA/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from Kohistan have parted ways with the party, saying they would announce their future political plans shortly.

Mohammad Didar Khan, who was elected MPA from PK-25, Upper Kohistan, and Mufti Abdul Ghaffar Shah, who was elected from PK-26, Lower Kohistan, in the 2018 general elections, formally parted ways with the PTI.

Mr Khan and Mr Shah were elected as independents, but later joined the PTI. “We both have decided to quit the PTI and would contest the upcoming general elections as independent candidates,” Mr Khan said.

He said that following the May 9 riots across the country, they couldn’t remain in PTI anymore, and decided to quit it. Mr Khan said that they wanted to work for the uplift of Kohistan people. Mr Shah also told reporters that they would jointly work for welfare of the people of their respective districts.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a major group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, including some close to former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday quit the party over the May 9 incidents.

The prominent among those leaving the PTI were party’s district vice-president Irfan Khan Kamrani, youth wing vice-president Tahir Zaman Ustrana, Ratta Kalachi union council nazim Javed Wazir, district member Dera city Sheikh Akmal, social media head Anwar Khattak, former nazim Jahanzeb Javed, district member Khurram Shahzad, and workers Salahuddin Niazi and Hafeez Bhatti.

Addressing a joint press conference here, they condemned the May 9 riots.

Similarly, a group from Paharpur tehsil led by PTI’s former candidate for NA-44 Makhdoom Ali Raza Shah also announced to quit the party during a press conference.

Flanked by Mian Wadda union council nazim Syed Dilbar Hussain Shah, Syed Rizwan Shah and Gohar Rehman, Ali Raza condemned vandalism across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

They said it had become difficult for them to remain part of such a party, which had ‘no’ political agenda but was ‘following’ an agenda against the national institutions.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...
Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...