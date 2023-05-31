DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

Ishaq Dar announces 8-rupee cut in petrol price

Dawn.com Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 11:58pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks in a video address on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the price of petrol was being reduced by Rs8 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre for the next fortnight.

The new prices of petrol and HSD are Rs262 and Rs253 per litre, respectively.

The price of light diesel oil (LDO) was also slashed by Rs5 per litre to Rs147.68 while the price for kerosene oil remained unchanged at Rs164.07.

In a video address, he said that there was no substantial change in the international prices of petroleum products in the last 15 days and neither had the rupee appreciated against the dollar.

“But the government tried to create as much room as possible to provide relief to the people,” the finance minister said.

The cuts come on the heels of a previous round of price reductions in the prices of petrol, HSD and LDO on May 15 by Rs12, Rs30 and Rs12, respectively.

While announcing these cuts in prices, Dar had also requested transporters and other departments that use diesel to forward relief to the public in the form of lower fares so that every segment of the economy could benefit from the development.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...
Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...