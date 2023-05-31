DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2023

Evacuation alerts, sirens cause panic in Seoul after North Korea launch

Reuters Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 12:35pm
<p>People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of North Korea’s rocket launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on May 31, 2023. North Korea launched its purported spy satellite on May 31, the South’s military said, prompting confusion in Seoul as the city briefly issued an evacuation warning in error. — AFP</p>

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of North Korea’s rocket launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on May 31, 2023. North Korea launched its purported spy satellite on May 31, the South’s military said, prompting confusion in Seoul as the city briefly issued an evacuation warning in error. — AFP

Rare wailing air raid sirens and mobile phone alerts calling for evacuations rattled residents of the South Korean capital, Seoul, early on Wednesday after North Korea tried to launch what it said was a satellite.

Nuclear-armed North Korea’s sixth satellite launch ended in failure, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea, but not before prompting emergency alerts and evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

“I was so panicked. Nine-one-one lines were busy and the internet was slow,” said Lee Juyeon, 33, a resident in the densely populated city of about 10 million who has a 9-month-old child.

“So without knowing what was really happening, I was about to head down to a basement wearing a wrap carrier with my baby.”

The sirens started in Seoul at 6:32am as the city issued a “Presidential Alert” asking citizens to prepare for a potential evacuation.

Then came a second mobile alert, at least 10 minutes later, as the interior ministry said the city’s alert was sent in error.

Lee did not evacuate after seeing a television headline saying the alerts related to a North Korean space vehicle flying farther south, but she showed photographs of friends packing bags, readying to leave.

Although residents of Seoul are used to living in the shadow of threats from their nuclear-armed neighbour, an element of complacency has crept in among many in the city about the risks and how to respond.

The two countries are still technically at war seven decades after the Korean War ended in an armistice.

Some office workers in the Seoul’s central district said they had considered during their commute how to respond to the alarm, such as by withdrawing cash or hoarding water.

“I understand it was a mistake, but even if it has to be simple, that alert message should have said what went on and where to go,” Kim Jong-hyun, 48, said on his way to work after dropping off his child at school.

Later on Wednesday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologised for confusion over the city’s alert but defended the decision to send one as a precaution for public safety. He said the city would improve the wording in future messages and on warning systems.

“Alerts” and “evacuation” were the most trending topics on Twitter in South Korea on Wednesday morning, with confused tweets scrambling to grasp what was going on or to find evacuation areas.

“Hey guys, given Twitter is still working, I guess it is not a war,” one user using the handle @Kimisnim__ said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...
Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...