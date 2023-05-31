DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Chinese town tense after mosque clashes

AFP Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 09:29am
<p>Clashes erupt outside Najiaying Mosque in Nagu town of Yunnan province in China. — Video screengrab from Twitter/spotlightoncn</p>

Clashes erupt outside Najiaying Mosque in Nagu town of Yunnan province in China. — Video screengrab from Twitter/spotlightoncn

BEIJING: China dep­loyed hundreds of police and made arrests in a mostly Muslim south-western town after clashes erupted over the planned partial demolition of a mosque.

The town of Nagu, Yunnan province, recently pushed ahead with plans to raze four minarets and the dome roof of the Najiaying Mosque, a resident said on Monday.

The area is home to a sizable enclave of Hui, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group who have come under pressure in the face of crackdown.

On Saturday, police officers wielding truncheons and riot shields repelled a crowd outside the mosque.

“They want to proceed with forced demolitions, so the people here went to stop them,” a local woman said.

“If they try to knock it down, we certainly won’t let them.”

Police have made an unspecified number of arrests over the incident and several hundred officers remained in the town as of Monday, the two witnesses said.

People in areas around the mosque had struggled intermittently with internet outages and other connectivity issues since the clashes, they added.

A notice issued on Sunday by the Tonghai government — which administers Nagu — said it had opened an investigation into “a case that severely disrupted social management and order”.

The notice ordered those involved to “immediately stop all illegal and criminal acts”, vowing to “severely punish” anyone who refuses to turn themselves in.

Those who voluntarily surrender before June 6 will be treated with leniency, the notice added.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...