Punjab budget to be for four months: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government will present provincial budget for four months.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), led by its President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, here on Tuesday, he said a good news would come soon regarding improvement in the economic situation.

He lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for showing old videos about ill-treatment of women prisoners in jails.

“A nefarious propaganda is being churned out. A total of 11 women involved in attacks on military installations are in jail on judicial remand,” he said and added the arrested women were kept in jail as per its manual. He said some 500 women were wanted in the May 9 incidents but the government showed restraint.

“Clear instructions have been given to not arrest anyone innocent. A dangerous plan was hatched to burn valuable aircrafts in the attack on the Mianwali Air Base. Attackers of Mianwali Air Base brought weapons concealed in trolleys filled with straws. In Mianwali, the policemen continued to fight the attackers,” he said and added the attack on Jinnah House was pre-planned.

Earlier, the APNS delegation and the chief minister discussed matters related to the newspaper industry.

Mr Naqvi assured the delegation of resolving problems of the newspaper industry.

“I have issued instructions for early payment of dues to the newspapers. Newspapers will be paid in the ratio of 85 to 15 per cent in lieu of advertisements and the advertisement quota is also being increased,” Mr Naqvi said.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the late APNS member Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir and tributes paid to his journalistic services.

In the meeting, it was agreed to continue the advertisements in the magazines and journals of the deceased members of APNS.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said the system of advertisements in newspapers was being digitised, through which payments could be made in the shortest possible time.

The information secretary and DGPR were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023