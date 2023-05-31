DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

Punjab budget to be for four months: CM

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 06:55am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government will present provincial budget for four months.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), led by its President Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, here on Tuesday, he said a good news would come soon regarding improvement in the economic situation.

He lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for showing old videos about ill-treatment of women prisoners in jails.

“A nefarious propaganda is being churned out. A total of 11 women involved in attacks on military installations are in jail on judicial remand,” he said and added the arrested women were kept in jail as per its manual. He said some 500 women were wanted in the May 9 incidents but the government showed restraint.

“Clear instructions have been given to not arrest anyone innocent. A dangerous plan was hatched to burn valuable aircrafts in the attack on the Mianwali Air Base. Attackers of Mianwali Air Base brought weapons concealed in trolleys filled with straws. In Mianwali, the policemen continued to fight the attackers,” he said and added the attack on Jinnah House was pre-planned.

Earlier, the APNS delegation and the chief minister discussed matters related to the newspaper industry.

Mr Naqvi assured the delegation of resolving problems of the newspaper industry.

“I have issued instructions for early payment of dues to the newspapers. Newspapers will be paid in the ratio of 85 to 15 per cent in lieu of advertisements and the advertisement quota is also being increased,” Mr Naqvi said.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the late APNS member Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir and tributes paid to his journalistic services.

In the meeting, it was agreed to continue the advertisements in the magazines and journals of the deceased members of APNS.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said the system of advertisements in newspapers was being digitised, through which payments could be made in the shortest possible time.

The information secretary and DGPR were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...