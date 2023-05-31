Sessions judge killed during house robbery in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A sessions judge of Azad Jammu and Kashmir judiciary was gunned down during a house robbery in Bahria Town Phase VIII here on Tuesday.

Police said one of the robbers was arrested after he was injured from the firing of his accomplices.

Zafar Ishaq, a resident of Chaklala Scheme III, lodged an FIR with the Rawat police stating that his brother Sardar Amjad Ishaq was performing duty at Muzaffarabad High Court.

The complainant said since his brother was not feeling well, he had gone to his house to inquire about his health. The two brothers were sitting in a room when they heard screaming from the TV lounge at about 2:30am.

He said as they came out of the room, they found their nephew Ahmed held hostage by three robbers. One of their accomplices was guarding at the door and their fifth accomplice was standing outside their room.

Mr Zafar said in the FIR that the robbers threatened to kill the inmates if cash and gold jewellery were not handed over to them. He said as his brother tried to free his son, he was shot by one of the three robbers who were holding him.

He said the robbers also fired at Ahmad, however, he narrowly escaped. A bullet fired by one of the robbers hit his own accomplice who had shot Amjad.

Seeing the situation, the four robbers escaped, leaving their injured accomplice behind.

The body was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023