Five customs officials injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Five personnel of the Pakistan Customs sustained injuries when unidentified attackers opened fire at them in Mattani area, some 25 kilometres south of the provincial capital, on Saturday night.

Mattani police said a customs team performing duty on the Indus Highway came under attack at around 22:20 hours. Five of them sustained injuries in the attack, but all of them were out of danger,” Jawad Khan, a Mattani police station official, told Dawn.

He said the customs officials were attacked from two different locations on the main highway. He added that the customs personnel retaliated, but the armed men escaped.

The police official said that the injured persons were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. He said that a search operation was launched to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2023