DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2023

Five customs officials injured in Peshawar attack

Bureau Report Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 06:55am

PESHAWAR: Five personnel of the Pakistan Customs sustained injuries when unidentified attackers opened fire at them in Mattani area, some 25 kilometres south of the provincial capital, on Saturday night.

Mattani police said a customs team performing duty on the Indus Highway came under attack at around 22:20 hours. Five of them sustained injuries in the attack, but all of them were out of danger,” Jawad Khan, a Mattani police station official, told Dawn.

He said the customs officials were attacked from two different locations on the main highway. He added that the customs personnel retaliated, but the armed men escaped.

The police official said that the injured persons were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. He said that a search operation was launched to trace the attackers.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...
On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...