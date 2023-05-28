Imran responds to Sanaullah’s claims, says minister ‘so obviously’ trying to cover up ‘horror stories’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday hit back at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s allegations that the party had planned to orchestrate a “raid and rape” at a known worker’s home in an effort to malign law enforcement agencies, terming them an effort to pre-empt and cover up “horror stories”.

Imran’s remarks came hours after Sanaullah, in a post-midnight press conference in Faisalabad, alleged that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephone call in which a plan to “stage a raid and rape” at a known PTI worker’s home was being discussed.

The interior minister did not provide any proof of his claim.

“A plan […] was being prepared. That there is an actual raid at a home — and that home will be of a known PTI worker — and an incident of firing occurs there, resulting in casualties,” he said, adding that this was being planned to highlight human rights violations in Pakistan.

“In the same conversation that was intercepted, a second drama was that a rape is carried out. Meaning that an actual rape is carried out and it is blamed on law enforcement agencies [and] that it is happening at the government’s behest.”

The minister alleged that the PTI had then planned to highlight the issue on international media. He said that there were chances that the act would be carried out “tonight” (Sunday night) which is why the government had deemed it “necessary to make the nation aware of the devilish design”.

The minister had also taken to Twitter with his allegations. “The country’s agencies intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader’s house and a staged rape,” he said.

Sanaullah reiterated that the objective was to “falsely implicate law enforcement institutions in the crime” and to subsequently raise the issue at an international level.

Responding to the allegations, Imran said: “If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts.

“He is so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media,” he said, adding that women were being “mistreated and harassed by the state” for protesting peacefully.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police urged officials to ensure that cameras in police stations, offices and jails were working properly to avoid “plans to target officials”.

The police force noted that a “planned campaign to defame institutions” had been initiated under which officials — regardless of their post — would be targeted.

“While all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign,” Islamabad police said, calling on officials to “keep matters transparent to avoid such tactics”.