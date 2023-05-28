DAWN.COM Logo

US state corrects ‘miscarriage of justice’ done 400 years ago

AFP Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 08:29am

NEW YORK: The US state of Connecticut has exonerated 12 people convicted of witchcraft in colonial America almost 400 years ago following a campaign to clear their names.

Eleven of the accused witches were hanged after trials in the northeastern state of Connecticut in the mid-1600s, with one receiving a reprieve.

Lawmakers in the New England state passed a resolution on Thursday proclaiming their innocence and condemning the deaths of the nine women and two men as a “miscarriage of justice.” It followed a campaign by the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, a group that includes descendants of some of those killed.

The group said in a statement that it was “ecstatic, pleased, and appreciative” of the senators who voted 33-1 in favor of the move.

They noted that the decision came on the eve of 376th anniversary of the first witch-hanging in New England — that of Alice Young.

“We are grateful to descendants, advocates, historians, legislators of both parties and many others who made this official resolution possible,” said the statement.

Hundreds of people, mostly women, were accused of witchcraft in New England in the 17th century — most famously in Salem, Massachusetts — as the area was gripped by fear, paranoia and superstition.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

