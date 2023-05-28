22 hurt in attack on security convoy in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least 22 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy in the Chehkan area, within the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, on Saturday.

“As per information, the said blast was a suicide attack in which an unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorbike blew himself up on the convoy of security forces,” official sources said, adding that as a result of the attack, at least 22 personnel of the security forces have been injured.

No official statement was received from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) until going to print.

Official sources said that the convoy was en route to Minza area in South Waziristan district when it came under attack. The area was promptly cordoned off following the suicide attack.

“They injured personnel were shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, where two of them are reported to be in critical condition,” the official said.

According to police sources, the convoy was attacked near the Wana petrol pump. The sources added that the suicide bomber approached from the rear, passed through the convoy and detonated himself in front of the fourth vehicle in the convoy.

“It is likely that the suicide bomber was waiting for the convoy of the security forces at the petrol pump, which is approximately 400 metres away from the site of the attack,” they said.

Immediately after the attack, a contingent of police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, along with the security forces, arrived at the scene and initiated a joint search operation in the area.

The injured security personnel included Hawaldar Tanvir, Hawaldar Zulfiqar, Lance Naik Mustafa, Sepoy Hanif, Sepoy Nawaz, Naik Liaquat, Lance Naik Faraz, Naik Shahid, Sepoy Sikandar, Mir Jafer, Ameer Asghar, Naik Azhar, Naik Musa, Sepoy Fida Hussain, Sepoy Sahib Kamal, Sepoy Kamran, Sepoy Tanzeem, Sepoy Arif, Basit Ali, Saleem, Barber Waseem and Driver Sepoy Muneeb.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023