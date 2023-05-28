DAWN.COM Logo

Ervine gives Zimbabwe Select series win over Shaheens

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 10:27am
A belligerent 195 by Craig Ervine inspired Zimbabwe Select to a 32-run victory over Pakistan in the final one-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.— Twitter/@ZimCricketv

HARARE: A belligerent 195 by Craig Ervine inspired Zimbabwe Select to a 32-run victory over Pakistan in the final one-day match against Pakistan Shaheens at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, sealing a 4-2 series triumph for his side.

For Pakistan, Mubasir Khan’s fighting century (115 off 77 balls) went in vain as his team, chasing a formidable 386, were eventually restricted to 353 all out in 49.2 overs.

After the departure of Kamran Ghulam (56) with Pakistan at 158-4 in the 27th over, Rohail Nazir (87) was joined by Mubasir and they added 98 runs for the fifth wicket before Rohail, who hit six fours and three sixes, departed in the 39th over.

At the other end, Mubasir continued to keep the required run-rate in check but fell short of partners. He hit six fours and eight sixes.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Zimbabwe Select posted a massive total thanks to Ervine’s aggressive innings.

After the departure of Innocent Kaia (92) with the total at 187 in the 28th over, the hosts kept losing wickets but Ervine kept playing his shots. The left-hander, who was later named player-of-the-match, was unlucky to be run out, having smashed 22 fours and six sixes.

Scores in brief:

ZIMBABWE SELECT 385-7 in 50 overs (Craig Ervine 195, Innocent Kaia 92; Mohammad Ali 2-32, Aamir Jamal 2-89); PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 353 in 49.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 115, Rohail Nazir 87, Kamran Ghulam 56, Haseebullah 35; Sikandar Raza 3-66, Luke Jongwe 2-54, Blessing Muzarabani 2-55, Tanaka Chivanga 2-73).

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

Dawn News English

