Snooker player Bilal is no more

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 10:35am

KARACHI: Mohammad Bilal, the former two-time national snooker champion, died following a cardiac arrest in his hometown Mandi Bahauddin on Friday night.

The 38-year-old player was laid to rest in his hometown after Zuhr prayers, the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) said in a statement.

During his career, Bilal won the national title twice in 2016 and 2019 besides clinching other domestic honours.

At international stage, Bilal partnering compatriot Asjad Iqbal bagged the 2018 IBSF World Team Cup in Doha, and clinched the Snooker 10 Reds event during ACBS Asian Tour the same year.

In 2019, he won silver at the SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the PBSF condoled the sudden demise of Bilal and prayed for the departed soul.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

