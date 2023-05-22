Some top PTI leaders interested in joining PPP, claims Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday claimed that some “frontline leaders” of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have shown interest in joining the PPP.

“Some of the top PTI leaders are in contact with PPP and want to join our party. However, PPP leadership has so far not taken any decision in this regard,” Mr Kundi said at a press conference.

“They [PTI leaders] are those who had crossed the red line and they cannot join PPP unless our party clears them.”

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a “selfish person” who ignored his well-wishers and facilitators and, therefore, many of his party leaders were fed up and wanted to join the PPP.

He said National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has so far not received the Lahore High Court verdict regarding the resignations of PTI MNAs in “black and white” and he would take a decision on the matter after consultation with his legal team.

The LHC had on Friday set aside decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the NA speaker to accept the resignation of 72 PTI lawmakers from Punjab, effectively paving the way for their return to the house.

Mr Kundi said that earlier PTI lawmakers had been urged to withdraw their resignations, but the party insisted on getting them accepted, adding that later the NA speaker had accepted their resignations and the ECP de-notified them.

The state minister said dialogue and consultations were the only way forward in a democratic system. “If PTI chief Imran Khan had pursued the political path of negotiations, he would have known the value of democracy,” he added.

The PPP leader asked the PTI chief to hold talks with political parties instead of wooing favours from foreign countries as has been proved in his purported audio leaked on Saturday.

He said there is no justification for violence in politics in any circumstances whatsoever. About the ongoing political situation in the country, the minister said the whole world was condemning the unfortunate incidents that took place on May 9 after Mr Khan’s arrest.

“Parliament is the best forum to address all the challenges being faced by the country and if Imran Khan would have to stay in parliament then dialogue among political parties can move forward,” he added.

Talking about Kashmir, Mr Kundi said India was holding G-20 summit in Srinagar to hoodwink the world into façade of normalcy in Indian-held Kashmir where its troops are unleashing brutalities on innocent people.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would address a public gathering on Tuesday in Baagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express Pakistani people’s unflinching support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2023