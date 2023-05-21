PTI throws weight behind JI in Karachi mayor election

KARACHI: The political situation surrounding Karachi’s mayoral elections took an interesting turn on Saturday when the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced its unconditional support for Jamaat-i-Islami’s candidate for the city mayor’s slot.

The decision gives enough numerical strength to the two-party alliance to successfully bring in their joint candidate for the key post of the local government set-up.

It all started with the statement of the PTI announcing support for the JI candidate after several rounds of consultation.

In the statement the PTI didn’t even mention any condition for its support to the JI for the Karachi mayoral candidate and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free and fair polling.

“The PTI will support the JI candidate for the Karachi mayor elections,” said Arsalan Taj Ghumman, the party’s city chapter’s general secretary. “It’s so unfortunate that the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan do not want to accept the peoples’ mandate.”

Hafiz Naeem says JI-PTI votes will reach 191 compared to 145-147 of PPP and its allies in City Council

“The PPP is actively involved in pre-poll rigging by harassing our elected members of local government by using Sindh police,” alleged Mr Taj. “The police are kidnapping our elected members, who’re not even nominated in any FIRs and this all is being done before the due date [June 10] of oath-taking for the chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors of union committees.”

The PPP has emerged as the single largest party after the Karachi local government elections but it lacked majority to install its candidate as Karachi mayor. It needs support either from the JI or the PTI to complete the numbers.

JI welcomes announcement

The JI welcomed the announcement almost immediately.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman appreciated the PTI for the support and warned the ruling PPP to accept the numbers and refrain itself from creating hurdles.

“Instead, you [PPP] should contribute your share to the development and progress of Karachi,” he said. “After this announcement [from PTI], the numbers for the JI’s mayor clocked in at 191, whereas the PPP and its coalition partners have only 145 to 147 votes, including all reserved seats.”

He said that the situation was clear now and the JI would continue to chase and unmask the PPP, if it once again tries to bring shame to itself by setting up a market for conscience to sell and purchase votes.“

The fear expressed by the JI leader also reflected in the statement of the PTI which asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the date of oath-taking as a number of party-elect chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors are under custody of law-enforcement agencies and would not be able to become part of the crucial voting process.

Also on Saturday, a councillor-elect of the PTI, Salman Qureshi, announced parting ways with his party.

Mr Qureshi told a press conference at the Karachi Press Club that he was also resigning as a councillor.

He cited May 9 violence as the reason behind his quitting the party.

“I can’t run along with this [PTI] party,” he said. “I am so disappointed. I was elected on a PTI ticket, but the way party reacted against the armed forces after May 9 has changed my heart.”

He said: “Violent protests and that too directed at our armed forces cannot be tolerated. I am here to announce the decision to quit the party and also as a councillor elect of UC-9 of Saddar Town.”

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023