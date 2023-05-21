DAWN.COM Logo

PTI leaders re-arrested after release from Bannu prison

Our Correspondent Published May 21, 2023 Updated May 21, 2023 07:05am

KOHAT: The Kohat police re-arrested six leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in terrorism and other cases as soon as they were released from the Bannu prison on Friday night after their acquittal in Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. They were lodged in the prison on May 9, 2023.

They were put into a police van waiting outside the Bannu prison and shifted to Kohat.

Their lawyers said that the police had re-arrested them despite orders of the Peshawar High Court for their release after they had submitted surety bonds for the purpose.

The arrested leaders included former law minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, former PTI district president Aftab Alam, prominent leader Daud Afridi, former district nazim Naseem Afridi, Gumbat tehsil chairman Sajid Iqbal and Bashir Jan.

However, Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi was released hours after being re-arrested.

Daud Afridi and Bashir Jan were booked under 7-ATA by the cantonment and city police, while Sajid Iqbal was re-arrested in a case of injuring a person. Former district nazim Naseem Afridi and former PTI district president Aftab Alam were re-arrested for damaging government property.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023

