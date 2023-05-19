DAWN.COM Logo

‘Team needs to improve despite fine show in BD’

APP Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 11:05am
<p>Pakistan U-19 teams wins the one-off four-day match against Bangladesh U19 by 10 wickets on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB</p>

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Sabih Azhar belie­ves that despite an outstanding performance in Bang­ladesh recently, Pakistan U-19 team still need to improve.

Pakistan’s U-19 squad was returning home from Bangladesh on Thursday after a memorable tour.

They won in all three formats — one-off four-day match, one-day series and the solitary T20 against their Bangladesh counterparts.

Sabih, however, feels like that there is still room for betterment.

“It was not easy to beat Bangladesh in their own backyard. I am satisfied with the team’s achievement but this does not mean we get relaxed; there are still some areas which the coaches have marked and there are still room for improvements in that,” Sabih said in a statement.

“We are looking ahead now with a focus on finding the best winning combination that consistently performs,” the coach added.

“Before coming into the [Bangladesh] series, we not only worked on the players physically, but we also looked after the mental aspect of the game to prepare them for performing [well] at crucial junctures. We are fully focused on doing well at the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup, even though there is still time for the event.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

