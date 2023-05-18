DAWN.COM Logo

Bilawal launches portal linking ministry with over 100 missions

Iftikhar A. Khan Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 09:23am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launches “Share Pakistan Portal” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 17, 2023. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday launched the ‘Share Pakistan Portal’, a digital repository for an improved targeted communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its over 100 diplomatic missions abroad.

Speaking at the launch event in collaboration with National Information Technology Board, the foreign minister said the portal would be the first step towards simplifying communication systems and implementing IT-based solutions in the engagement of the MoFA with other government departments and facilitate inter-department coordination.

He said he had undertaken the ‘Change Management Initiative’ (CMI) as a commitment to improving the ministry’s ability to effectively fulfil its mandates through reforms.

He said a team of experts from MoFA and missions abroad brainstormed on a number of reforms in diverse areas for digitalisation and simplifying the rules, policies and procedures.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the CMI would focus on fostering a work culture that prioritise results and increased productivity, value innovation and bring decision-making closer to the point of delivery.

“At the centre of this all, our workforce, Pakistan’s able diplomats, remain our most valuable asset,” he remarked.

He said that he looked forward to launching a comprehensive report on the CMI that would further delve into the transformation of diplomatic service.

The foreign minister said the portal would serve as a digital repository for the outreach and public diplomacy activities conducted by Pakistan’s missions abroad.

“With this online standardised information system, we would be able to collect measure and communicate the impact of public diplomacy initiatives in pursuance of Pakistani foreign policy objectives,” he added.

“It is designed to simplify communication and sharing of information both horizontally and vertically in the public diplomacy domain between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic posts abroad,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

