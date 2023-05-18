DAWN.COM Logo

May 18, 2023

Sheikhupura DC summoned for denying PTI permission to hold rally

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 10:46am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner on a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), challenging denial of permission to hold a public gathering at Muridke.

PTI’s local leader Umar Aftab Dhillon pleaded in the petition that an application had been submitted with the district administration seeking permission to hold a public rally at Muridke but the authority was reluctant to allow the request.

He contended that holding peaceful public gatherings was a constitutional right of every political party. He said the DC instead of allowing the PTI to hold its rally, imposed section 144 in the district only to victimise the party.

The petitioner asked the court to order the Sheikhupura DC to allow the PTI application and permit it to hold its lawful and peaceful rally at Muridke on May 18.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha directed the Sheikhupura DC to appear in person on Thursday (today), along with complete record.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

