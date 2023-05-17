PAC chief gives ‘last warning’ to SC registrar over absence

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over continuous absence of the Supreme Court’s Registrar from meetings of the Public Accounts Com­mittee, the PAC chairman issu­­ed “one last warning” on Tuesday asking him to appear before the body.

The committee also asked the government to take action against ex-service members and retired government officials found guilty of involvement in the May 9 mayhem.

Noor Alam Khan, the PAC Chair­man, observed the law required audit of all departments. Audit of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams was needed to determine how funds were managed.

It was also important to establish whether it was lawful on the part of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to open a bank account for collecting money for the two dams, Noor Alam said.

The PAC discussed appropriation accounts of the Supreme Court for the last decade. It was told that the apex court had not convened a single meeting of the department accounts committee (DAC).

According to details provided to the government by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), there were 95 instances of financial irregularity in accounts of the Supreme Court from 1987 to 2021.

The meeting was informed that only 12 objectionable paras were settled and 83 were still pending.

Some of the irregularities pointed out by the AGP included unauthorised deposits of dam donations into public account instead of the State Bank of Pakistan’s accounts, discrepancies to the tune of Rs 185 million between figures of bank remittance certificates and consolidated bank-wise reports, and a loss of Rs 58.18m due to non-investment of the dam fund parked in the public account.

The registrar submitted a letter to PAC highlighting that the information sought by its members about collection and utilisation of funds for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams was sub judice in the apex court.

“Soliciting information or comments, or engaging in deliberations, on a matter pending in the court tends to prejudice the determination of that matter,” the Registrar said in a letter to the PAC.

He also wrote: “Financial accounts and expenditures of the Supreme Court of Pakistan are consistently and meticulously audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan, maintaining an impeccable record of fiscal transparency. The audit for the last fiscal year (2021-22) is currently in progress.”

But Noor Alam Khan took exception to the letter, saying the PAC would see to it that accounting officers explained how public money was being spent.

“The letter written by the Regis­trar to PAC is unconstitutional. He has set a wrong precedent. It’s insult to the Constitution.

“We are going to ensure that principal accounting officers explain and answer how public money is utilised,” the PAC chief said.

He warned of issuing arrest warrants for the Registrar if he did not appear before the PAC next week.

Salaries

According to a statement provided to the PAC, the gross monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan was Rs15,27,399 (Rs 1.52m). The other judges of the Supreme Court draw a monthly salary of Rs14,70,711 (Rs 1.47m).

The President of Pakistan draws Rs896,000 as monthly salary and the prime minister Rs201,574. A federal minister gets Rs338,125, an MNA Rs188,000 and a BS-22 officer of the federal government Rs59,475 gross salary every month.

Details about salaries of generals were not provided to the PAC. There was no word either about the perks and pensions of these officials.

May 9 mayhem

Acknowledging the services of the armed forces, the PAC directed the federal and provincial governments to stop pensions and privileges of those ex-service members and retired government officials who were involved in violent protests on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He also called for legal action against those retired servicemen who make anti-state commentaries on social media.

Similar directives were issued to bring on record the extent of damage caused by youth to martyrs’ memorials and setting fire to PAF aircraft. “These details should be mentioned in their character certificates,” Noor Alam Khan said. He ordered scrutiny of Afghan refugees holding Pakistani CNIC in all four provinces to ascertain whether they were involved in the May 9 episode.

The members said it was extremely surprising for them that a mob had managed to cross the boundary of a high-security cantonment and then broke into the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023