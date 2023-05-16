DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2023

Dead woman wins local election in India

AFP Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 11:25pm
<p>A woman leaves a polling station during municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, India. — AFP</p>

A woman leaves a polling station during municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, India. — AFP

A woman won a local election in India almost two weeks after her death as supporters kept their pledge to back her in a sign of respect, officials said.

Ashiya Bi polled at nearly 44 per cent in the race for a municipal civic body seat in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh this month and was declared victorious posthumously.

The popular 30-year-old first-time candidate fell ill, reportedly from an acute lung and abdominal infection, and died just 12 days before the poll.

Her husband informed election officials, but district officer Bhagwan Sharan told AFP on Tuesday that there was no procedure in place to remove her name from the ballot.

“Once the electoral process begins, it cannot be halted or paused,” Sharan said.

Before she passed away, Bi proved a major hit with voters, and many decided to cast their ballots for her anyway in a sign of respect and admiration.

“Ashiya made friends easily and people didn’t want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result,” local resident Mohammad Zakir told the Times of India.

Her husband Muntazim Qureishi said Bi had “won hearts with her calm demeanour”.

“Our votes are a tribute to her,” the paper quoted another voter, Arif, as saying.

Personal, familial and community loyalties often play a decisive role in India’s at-times colourful and chaotic elections.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...