Balochistan BISE to introduce digital system

QUETTA: Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Friday announced that a digital system will be introduced for the first time in the province to conduct intermediate examinations.

He said all the necessary preparations have been completed, including the appointment of examiners, supervisors, staff and senior inspectors, for the upcoming Intermediate examinations in Balochistan, scheduled to commence on May 13.

According to the official figures provided by the Board chairman, 93,733 students are expected to participate in the exams.

He mentioned that the board is ready to introduce the new digital system in which digital attendance will be taken and examination centers will be equipped with modern monitoring systems to counter the menace of cheating.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2023