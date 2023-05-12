PTI turns agitation into jubilation after SC order

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s two-day-long agitation, against the arrest of its chief Imran Khan, turned into celebration on Thursday evening after the Supreme Court deemed his arrest illegal.

The apex court released Mr Khan with a directive to appear before the Islamabad High Court again on Friday (today).

Following the verdict, PTI shelved its plans to carry on with protests and its jubilant workers came out on the streets chanting slogans in favour of the PTI chairman and the Supreme Court.

However, PTI leaders claimed that law enforcement agencies fired tear gas on the party’s supporters who were celebrating the verdict.

Imran to address party workers at Srinagar Highway today

Mr Khan’s chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed the development, saying that the verdict “blew into thin air” the propaganda that the PTI chief’s arrest was lawful.

“Two days of relentless propaganda in the media that Imran Khan’s arrest was lawful has been blown into thin air. It was not an arrest but a pure and orchestrated abduction from within the IHC premises,” he said.

Former minister Farrukh Habib requested PTI supporters to offer Nawafil (thanksgiving prayers).

“[The] Supreme Court gave a historic decision to declare Imran Khan’s detention as illegal. The entire nation should offer thanksgiving prayers,” he tweeted.

Another PTI leader, Hammad Azhar, said the verdict had “triggered a wave of happiness in the whole nation” and called upon the party’s supporters to congregate at Lahore’s Liberty roundabout for celebrations.

He also claimed there were rep­orts of tear-gassing by law enforcement agencies of PTI workers, several of whom have been arrested.

Mr Azhar urged supporters to reach the capital on Friday for the former prime minister’s appearance at the IHC.

PTI leader Usman Dar also called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the top court.

Sharing a screenshot of the news of Mr Khan’s release, his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith tweeted: “Finally sense has prevailed.”

Imran to address workers

Meanwhile, the PTI in a late-night statement appealed to its workers and supporters to gather at Srinagar Highway (G-13), Islamabad, at 10am on Friday (today) to express solidarity with their leader Imran Khan. “[PTI] Chairman Imran Khan will address the gathering after appearing before the Islamabad High Court,” it added.

Separately, President Arif Alvi met Mr Khan at a guest house located in Police Lines, where the former PM is staying as a guest of the Supreme Court.

