DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2023

PTI turns agitation into jubilation after SC order

Ikram Junaidi Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 09:11am
<p>PESHAWAR: PTI supporters celebrate after Supreme Court’s order to release party chief Imran Khan, on Thursday.—AFP</p>

PESHAWAR: PTI supporters celebrate after Supreme Court’s order to release party chief Imran Khan, on Thursday.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s two-day-long agitation, against the arrest of its chief Imran Khan, turned into celebration on Thursday evening after the Supreme Court deemed his arrest illegal.

The apex court released Mr Khan with a directive to appear before the Islamabad High Court again on Friday (today).

Following the verdict, PTI shelved its plans to carry on with protests and its jubilant workers came out on the streets chanting slogans in favour of the PTI chairman and the Supreme Court.

However, PTI leaders claimed that law enforcement agencies fired tear gas on the party’s supporters who were celebrating the verdict.

Imran to address party workers at Srinagar Highway today

Mr Khan’s chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz welcomed the development, saying that the verdict “blew into thin air” the propaganda that the PTI chief’s arrest was lawful.

“Two days of relentless propaganda in the media that Imran Khan’s arrest was lawful has been blown into thin air. It was not an arrest but a pure and orchestrated abduction from within the IHC premises,” he said.

Former minister Farrukh Habib requested PTI supporters to offer Nawafil (thanksgiving prayers).

“[The] Supreme Court gave a historic decision to declare Imran Khan’s detention as illegal. The entire nation should offer thanksgiving prayers,” he tweeted.

Another PTI leader, Hammad Azhar, said the verdict had “triggered a wave of happiness in the whole nation” and called upon the party’s supporters to congregate at Lahore’s Liberty roundabout for celebrations.

He also claimed there were rep­orts of tear-gassing by law enforcement agencies of PTI workers, several of whom have been arrested.

Mr Azhar urged supporters to reach the capital on Friday for the former prime minister’s appearance at the IHC.

PTI leader Usman Dar also called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the top court.

Sharing a screenshot of the news of Mr Khan’s release, his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith tweeted: “Finally sense has prevailed.”

Imran to address workers

Meanwhile, the PTI in a late-night statement appealed to its workers and supporters to gather at Srinagar Highway (G-13), Islamabad, at 10am on Friday (today) to express solidarity with their leader Imran Khan. “[PTI] Chairman Imran Khan will address the gathering after appearing before the Islamabad High Court,” it added.

Separately, President Arif Alvi met Mr Khan at a guest house located in Police Lines, where the former PM is staying as a guest of the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deus ex machina
Updated 12 May, 2023

Deus ex machina

Imran Khan must ensure that his supporters and sympathisers do not get into any further confrontation with the state.
Internet blackout
12 May, 2023

Internet blackout

FOLLOWING former PM Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, the state responded to real and perceived security threats...
Troubled waters
12 May, 2023

Troubled waters

THE most helpless, poor and frequent casualty of India and Pakistan’s extended antagonism are the fishermen who...
What next?
Updated 11 May, 2023

What next?

There is little that is democratic about the manner in which the govt has chosen to act against PTI.
Shady deal
11 May, 2023

Shady deal

THE elephant in the room cannot, and should not, be ignored. At the heart of the multibillion-rupee Al-Qadir Trust...
Digital backslide
Updated 11 May, 2023

Digital backslide

A COUNTRYWIDE mobile internet and social media shutdown, ostensibly to quell unrest in the wake of PTI protests...