Today's Paper | May 12, 2023

Pleas filed for recovery of PTI activists from ‘illegal’ custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 07:03am

LAHORE: Multiple petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court for the recovery of PTI leader Alia Hamza and workers of the party from alleged illegal custody of police.

Hamza Jamil Malik, the husband of Alia, in his petition alleges that the police barged into his house without any search warrants, violated the sanctity of the four walls and abducted his wife.

He asks the court to get his wife recovered from the illegal detention of the police and set her free.

Other petitions seek recovery of the PTI workers arrested by the police and detained under section 16 MPO including Mumtaz Hussain, Mian Muhammad Akram and Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar.

Rabia Sultan, wife of former governor and PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema, also filed a petition for the recovery of her husband from the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The petitioner states that the ACE arrested her husband unlawfully without any charge against him. She says over a dozen personnel of the ACE trespassed on her house late at night, manhandled the family members and took Cheema with them.

She argues that her husband is in illegal custody of the respondents without any cause or reason.

She asks the court to order the respondents to produce Cheema and also take action against them for keeping him in illegal custody.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2023

