DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2023

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Reuters Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 10:57pm

Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund’s bailout package, the IMF said in a scheduled press conference on Thursday.

Obtaining commitments of “significant additional financing” is essential before the IMF approves the release of pending bailout funds that are crucial for the country to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis.

A staff-level accord to release a $1.1 billion tranche out of a $6.5bn IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days gone since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan. That is the longest such gap since at least 2008.

Julie Kozack, the IMF spokeswoman, said that financing already committed by Pakistan’s external partners was welcomed.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan’s assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar that Pakistan would not default, with or without the IMF.

On Thursday, the central bank reserves fell $74m to $4.38bn, barely a month’s worth of imports.

“Our team is very heavily engaged of course with the authorities because Pakistan indeed faces a very challenging situation,” said Kozack.

She added that the large South Asian economy was facing stagflation and had also been battered by a series of shocks including severe floods.

Cross-subsidy programme dropped

Pakistan has committed not to implement a cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg News. The government also will not introduce new tax exemptions and will “durably allow” a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg on Thursday.

In March, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed charging affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidize prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation. The proposed scheme was seen as one of the reasons for the delay in implementing the IMF bailout.

The cash-strapped country of 220 million people now faces a fresh set of challenges in the form of political turmoil.

The rupee fell 2.91 per cent against the greenback on Thursday to close at a new low of Rs298.93.

“The debt-to-risk cost is very high. It’s very difficult to see how the country manages to service its debt over the next few years,” said Diliana Deltcheva, Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam.

Risk premiums were more likely to rise than fall, she said.

“We do expect as a team that there are a few countries that may not make it over the near to medium term. Pakistan is on that list next to Egypt and Kenya. We think they might require some sort of debt restructuring,” said Deltcheva.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

What next?
Updated 11 May, 2023

What next?

There is little that is democratic about the manner in which the govt has chosen to act against PTI.
Shady deal
11 May, 2023

Shady deal

THE elephant in the room cannot, and should not, be ignored. At the heart of the multibillion-rupee Al-Qadir Trust...
Digital backslide
Updated 11 May, 2023

Digital backslide

A COUNTRYWIDE mobile internet and social media shutdown, ostensibly to quell unrest in the wake of PTI protests...
The die is cast
Updated 10 May, 2023

The die is cast

The nature of the protests that broke out after Imran's arrest signal that public anger is also directed at the military.
Return to the fold
10 May, 2023

Return to the fold

AFTER a rupture lasting around 12 years, the Arab League has opened its doors to allow Syria’s return to the bloc....
Manipur violence
10 May, 2023

Manipur violence

THE BJP’s passion for identity politics has set off communal polarisation between the mainly Christian Kuki...