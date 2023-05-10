DAWN.COM Logo

Fakhar bags ICC player of the month award

APP Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 11:09am
<p>Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring century in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on April 29. — AFP</p>

LAHORE: Sterling performances by Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman helped him to attain the International Cricket Council Men’s Player of the Month award for April, cricket governing body announced on Tuesday.

Fakhar smashed centuries in each of the opening two games of Pakistan’s five-match One-day International series against New Zealand. His 180 not out in the second match in Rawalpindi, following 117 in the first, helped Pakistan pull off their second-highest run chase.

“He [Zaman] beat tough competition from Sri Lanka spin wizard Prabath Jayasuriya, and emerging New Zealand batter Mark Chapman,” an ICC news release stated.

Fakhar said he was “truly honoured” to win the award.

“This month has been one of the highlights of my career and it was an amazing feeling to play in front of my own people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi,” he was quoted as saying in the ICC news release.

“I really enjoyed scoring back-to-back centuries in Rawalpindi, but my favourite was the 180 not out in the second match. I hope to continue the momentum leading into the World Cup, and make Pakistan fans happy and proud with my performances.”

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2023

