Dr Qadeer’s daughter laments corruption in projects launched in her father’s name

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dr Dina Khan, the daughter of the late nuclear scientist and chairperson of the Dr AQ Khan Foundation, has said she was shocked to know the quantum of corruption in the social welfare projects initiated in the name of her late father, and has now practically taken control of these projects.

She was addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Monday.

She said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a legend, who not only made Pakistan’s defence impregnable, but also launched health and education projects to help the country’s youth to play a leading role at the global level as proud Pakistanis.

She hoped the business community of Faisalabad would cooperate with her for completion of the projects launched by the foundation.

She said that people are aware of her late father’s efforts for the promotion of education, but few of them know that he also established a hospital in Lahore under the foundation in 2015.

She was critical of the elements who, she said, were getting funding posing themselves as owners of the hospital and transferring this money abroad.

“I am fighting against this mafia”, she said and added that her father wanted to convert Pakistan into a ‘centre of excellence’.

She said her late father was fully aware of the importance of education and that is why he focused his full attention on the promotion of education in emerging sciences and technologies.

“Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan launched educational scholarships, but he had no money,”she said and added that her uncle provided him with a sufficient amount to offer scholarships to the talented and deserving students.

Dr Dina said Dr Abdul Qadeer’s mission was to make Pakistan a great country. “Although it was a daunting challenge, he continued his efforts to promote education at the grassroots level to achieve this objective,” she said and added that he established the foundation to undertake health and education-related projects.

Dr Dina said that in collaboration with local and international academicians a new educational module would be introduced in the country with a focus on the promotion of engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

She said that she would need cooperation and support from the business community to achieve the ultimate objectives of her late father.

She nominated Mian Muhammad Tayyab as her focal person in Faisalabad.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq said Dr AQ Khan was a legend and every Pakistani is proud of his contribution toward defence, education and health sectors.

Dr Sajjad Arshad, the chamber’s senior vice president and Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli vice president, Rubina Amjad president Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FECCI), Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Haji Gulzar Ahmad, Mian Abdul Waheed, Rana Fayyaz Ahmad and other executive members also spoke.

Former senior vice president of the FCCI, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood announced a donation of Rs100,000 for the foundation on behalf of Rana Fayyaz of local jewellers’ association.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2023